The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,829,000 after buying an additional 47,682 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155,195. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.70 and a 200-day moving average of $152.06. The company has a market cap of $385.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

