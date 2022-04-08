Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Gap Down to $156.12

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $156.12, but opened at $151.00. Seagen shares last traded at $151.18, with a volume of 11,933 shares traded.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.18.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $2,385,508.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $608,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,027 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

