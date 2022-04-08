First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSMB. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 114,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. 240,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,656. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.