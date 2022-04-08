Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 131.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV remained flat at $$68.34 during midday trading on Friday. 390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,063. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.50. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $63.53 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

