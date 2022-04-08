Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 13,235 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.27.

RACE traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $178.87 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.82 and its 200-day moving average is $233.60.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

