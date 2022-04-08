Marcum Wealth LLC Has $231,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

LHX traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,555. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.