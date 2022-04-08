Hedeker Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,149 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 13.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.6% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 16.8% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $213.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $409.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.