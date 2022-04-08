Zacks: Brokerages Expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.01. Beazer Homes USA reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BZH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth about $10,786,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $443.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

