Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,244 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tilray by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

