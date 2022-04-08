Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $470.77 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $332.97 and a 12-month high of $490.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $423.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

