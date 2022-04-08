Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Gap Down to $6.83

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $5.86. Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 226 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,050,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth $45,180,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 4th quarter worth $830,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

