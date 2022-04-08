Flow (FLOW) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $78.09 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $2.28 billion and $78.09 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $6.38 or 0.00014700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00046268 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.29 or 0.07535072 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,443.80 or 1.00098681 BTC.

About Flow

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 357,722,074 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “?Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

