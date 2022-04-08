Telos Hits Market Capitalization of $214.99 Million (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Telos coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Telos has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Telos has a market capitalization of $214.99 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

