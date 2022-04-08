Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.97 Million

Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) will report $129.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.10 million to $132.00 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $127.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $536.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.90 million to $549.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $571.73 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $580.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIN. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

FFIN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,712. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $42.49 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.78 per share, for a total transaction of $91,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $785,094 in the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,972,000 after acquiring an additional 761,656 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,490,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,478,000 after purchasing an additional 235,769 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 152,859 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

