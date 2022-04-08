4,831 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.