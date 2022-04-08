Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,633,000 after buying an additional 1,613,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,871,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,730,000 after buying an additional 501,397 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after buying an additional 3,353,823 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,276,000 after buying an additional 1,656,165 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,374,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,971,000 after buying an additional 60,029 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Shares of PDD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 144,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,077,212. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $144.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.03. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.