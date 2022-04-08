Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.07)-$(0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $140-142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.94 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

CXM traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 48,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,645. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $228,198.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 18,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.