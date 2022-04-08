Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,822 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Autodesk by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $187,896,000 after acquiring an additional 198,583 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Autodesk by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe lowered their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $204.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.29 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 91.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,940. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

