Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Assurant by 99.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Assurant by 0.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Assurant by 597.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Assurant by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $185.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.92. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.18 and a 12 month high of $186.54.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

