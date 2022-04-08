Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 5,553 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,917,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 375,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,953,000 after purchasing an additional 169,922 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 19,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $100.79 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

