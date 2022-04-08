Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 1,024 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. FMR LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 75.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after purchasing an additional 805,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHP shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.85) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,190.65.

BHP Group stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.89. 29,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,197,987. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

