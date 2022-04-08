Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $8,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Masimo by 80.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after buying an additional 273,728 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,586,000 after purchasing an additional 192,323 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in Masimo by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,455,000 after purchasing an additional 136,676 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,962,000 after purchasing an additional 125,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,372,000 after purchasing an additional 71,861 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106 over the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MASI stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $145.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,692. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $133.94 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.