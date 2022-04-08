ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $1,375,449.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMD traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.70. 2,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,709. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.11. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.09 and a 1-year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

