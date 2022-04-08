Handshake (HNS) Reaches Market Cap of $75.43 Million

Handshake (HNS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, Handshake has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $75.43 million and approximately $302,700.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,844.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,290.56 or 0.07505035 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.09 or 0.00260215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.83 or 0.00770515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00096543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.69 or 0.00512477 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.06 or 0.00412969 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 480,620,014 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

