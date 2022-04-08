Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PH stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.76. 3,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,907. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.94 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.44.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

