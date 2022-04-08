Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.05 Million Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SRE traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $169.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,953. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $170.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.91.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 111.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

