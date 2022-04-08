Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,913 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Prologis by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prologis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,750,000 after buying an additional 419,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Shares of PLD opened at $168.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.27. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.23 and a twelve month high of $170.66.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.