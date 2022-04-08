Tiaa Fsb Buys 11,959 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.28% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 813,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,548,000 after buying an additional 77,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 686,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,911,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 603,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 514,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 409,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,013,000 after acquiring an additional 26,226 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $72.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.97.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

