Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 187,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.