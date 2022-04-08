Tiaa Fsb Acquires 5,412 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,094 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $122.40 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.39 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.96.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

