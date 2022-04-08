Telemus Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Anthem by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 36.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 36.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 111.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM opened at $514.66 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.95 and a twelve month high of $516.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $465.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.05. The company has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.43.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

