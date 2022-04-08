Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in General Electric by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.30. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

