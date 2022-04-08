Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,651 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO opened at $103.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $104.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average of $80.61. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.99.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.23.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.