Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Price Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $20.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Comstock Resources traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.64. Approximately 29,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,640,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,289,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,883,000 after buying an additional 334,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,525,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,610,000 after acquiring an additional 852,596 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,202,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,309 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 24.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,050,000 after purchasing an additional 615,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.