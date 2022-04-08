Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.440-$-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.75 million.Spire Global also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.01.

SPIR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.96. 813,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,776. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.

