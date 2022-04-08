Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $9.85 Million in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 121,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,456,000 after purchasing an additional 149,475 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARES stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $80.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,704. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 115.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARES. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $9,004,103.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 373,857 shares of company stock worth $29,778,717. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

