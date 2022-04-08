Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.72. 23,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,232. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.23. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.