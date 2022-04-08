Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,706. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 96.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average is $70.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.50%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

