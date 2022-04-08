Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,953,000 after buying an additional 66,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,187,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000.

Shares of IWC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,982. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $118.16 and a 1-year high of $158.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

