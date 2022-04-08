Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.61. 683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,123. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $51.16.

