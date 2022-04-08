Marcum Wealth LLC Has $307,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $273,394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,748,000 after buying an additional 1,277,546 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

Citigroup stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

