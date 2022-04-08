SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $20,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after purchasing an additional 417,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.38.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $369.29 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $274.60 and a one year high of $391.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 173.38 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

