LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,618 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of LPL Financial worth $12,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,028,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,749,000 after acquiring an additional 159,694 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,134,000 after buying an additional 150,473 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $313,205,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,737,000 after buying an additional 70,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,565,000 after buying an additional 355,040 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $302,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 1,760 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $188.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.03 and a 1 year high of $196.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.40.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

