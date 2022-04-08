Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $13,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $74.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $75.15.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.56.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

