FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.26. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings per share of $2.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.29 to $13.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $14.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $444.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $306.86 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $418.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $565,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,786 shares of company stock worth $3,724,490. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $6,770,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

