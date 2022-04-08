Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Tata Motors by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tata Motors by 53.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000.

NYSE TTM opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Tata Motors Limited has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $35.38.

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

