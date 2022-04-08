Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,888 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,947,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,867 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $62,398,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,570,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,822,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after buying an additional 2,151,730 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.