Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 438 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Boeing by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,019 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.85.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $177.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.15. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $258.40. The company has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

