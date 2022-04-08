Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) to report $310.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300.50 million and the highest is $322.60 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $278.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSS. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FSS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.59. 576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

