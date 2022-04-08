Bunicorn Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $398,633.80 and approximately $50,776.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00046268 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.29 or 0.07535072 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,443.80 or 1.00098681 BTC.

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

